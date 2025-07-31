Maruti Q1 profit rises marginally to Rs 3,792 cr; total income at Rs 40,493 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday posted a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,792 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,760 crore in the April-June period of the previous fiscal year.

Total income increased to Rs 40,493 crore for the June quarter as compared with Rs 36,840 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 0.12 per cent up at Rs 12,637.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB