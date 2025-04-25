Maruti Q4 net profit dips 1 pc to Rs 3,911 cr; FY25 profit at Rs 14,500 cr

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its consolidated net profit slipped 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,911 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,952 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Total revenue increased to Rs 40,920 crore during the March quarter last fiscal as compared with Rs 38,471 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, the maker of models like Swift and Grand Vitara reported a net profit of Rs 14,500 crore, up 7.5 per cent, against Rs 13,488 crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,52,913 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,41,858 crore in FY24.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.58 per cent down at Rs 11,831.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW