Maruti shares climb over 3 pc after December sales data

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday climbed over 3 per cent after the firm reported a 30 per cent rise in total wholesales in December 2024.

The stock rallied 3.26 per cent to settle at Rs 11,221.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.69 per cent to Rs 11,268.

On the NSE, it climbed 3 per cent to Rs 11,185 per share.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 30 per cent rise in total wholesales at 1,78,248 units in December 2024 compared to 1,37,551 units in the same month a year ago.

Overall domestic sales, including that of light commercial vehicles and supplies to Toyota Kirloskar Motor, were at 1,32,523 units last month against 1,06,492 units in December 2023, up 24.44 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales were at 1,30,117 units in December 2024 compared to 1,04,778 units in the same month a year ago, up 24.18 per cent, it added.