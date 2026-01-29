New Delhi (PTI): Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday declined 3.5 per cent after its December quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock dropped 3.40 per cent to Rs 1,4370 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it edged lower by 3.52 per cent to Rs 14,353.

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the December quarter FY26, hit by one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December period last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 49,904 crore in the third quarter from Rs 38,764 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Owing to the GST reform, there was a sharp recovery in the Indian car market, primarily led by the small car segment, it noted.

The company said it achieved its highest-ever quarterly domestic sales of 5,64,669 units as compared to 4,66,993 units in Q3 the previous year, an increase of 97,676 units.

"Net profit was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 5,939 million on account of the New Labour Codes," it added.