Maruti shares down nearly 2 pc after Q4 earnings

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India on Friday dipped nearly 2 per cent after the firm said its consolidated net profit declined by 1 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock went lower by 1.81 per cent to settle at Rs 11,685.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it dropped 2.49 per cent to Rs 11,604.30.

On the NSE, it skidded 1.64 per cent to Rs 11,698 apiece.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its consolidated net profit declined by 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,911 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, on account of higher expenses.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,952 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24.

Total revenue increased to Rs 40,920 crore in the March quarter last fiscal as compared with Rs 38,471 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its total expenses during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 37,585 crore against Rs 34,624 crore in Q4 FY24, an increase of 8.5 per cent.

On a standalone basis, the company said its net profit declined to Rs 3,711 crore as compared with Rs 3,878 crore in the same quarter a year ago. PTI SUM SUM SHW