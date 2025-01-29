Maruti Suzuki board approves reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO for another term

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025.

The board in its meeting held on January 29, 2025 approved the appointment of Takeuchi as MD and CEO for a further period of three years till March 31, 2028, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Takeuchi was first appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from April 1, 2022, consequent to the completion of the term of his predecessor Kenichi Ayukawa on March 31, 2022.

He has been on the Board of Maruti Suzuki since July 2019 and was Joint Managing Director (Commercial) from April 2021 till his elevation.

He joined Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) in 1986 and has a vast experience in the international operations at SMC as well as in overseas markets. PTI RKL DRR