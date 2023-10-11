Maruti Suzuki commences export of Jimny five-door

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it has commenced export of the five-door version of its sports utility vehicle Jimny. The model will be shipped to various destinations including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa regions, the auto major said in a statement.

Advertisment

Earlier, in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki had started production of the three-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa.

In June this year, it launched Jimny five-door in the domestic market.

"The India-manufactured Jimny five-door in our export portfolio will surely create excitement among our overseas customers," MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Advertisment

Aligning with the Government's ‘Make in India’ initiative, MSI now exports an extensive range of 17 vehicles across segments, he added.

"We remain committed in our efforts to sustain leadership in the export of India-manufactured passenger vehicles," Takeuchi said.

MSI was the top exporter in the passenger vehicle segment last fiscal. It exported 2,55,439 passenger vehicles last fiscal, an 8 per cent increase as compared to 2,35,670 units in2021-22 fiscal year.