Maruti Suzuki commences Victoris export, badged as 'Across'

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has started shipments of its mid-size sports utility vehicle Victoris to overseas markets.

Over 450 vehicles have set sail from Mundra and Pipavav ports for global markets, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.

The SUV will be globally sold as 'Across' and is expected to be sold in around 100 countries and regions, including Latin America, Middle East and Africa, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company's export journey is guided by the vision of Make in India, Make for the World.

"In the calendar year 2025, with exports of over 3.9 lakh vehicles, we emerged as India's number one passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth year in a row. The year also marked our re-entry into Europe with the start of exports of our first Battery Electric Vehicle, e VITARA," he noted.

Takeuchi further said, "If we look at growth of India's passenger vehicle exports in the past five years from CY2020 to CY2025, while the rest of the industry grew 1.43 times, Maruti Suzuki exports grew 4.67 times. The addition of VICTORIS will further support our export ambitions, and we are hopeful it will be well received in international markets." Maruti Suzuki introduced the model in the domestic market in September last year. PTI MSS TRB