Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 cr cumulative sales mark in domestic market

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has crossed 3 crore cumulative sales mark in the domestic market.

The country's largest carmaker said it crossed its first 1 crore cumulative sales milestone in 28 years 2 months, and the next one crore units were sold in 7 years and 5 months.

The next one crore units in the domestic market were sold in a record time of 6 years 4 months, the company said in a statement.

Among the 3 crore units sold in India, Alto emerged as the most popular model, with over 47 lakh units sold, followed by the Wagon R with around 34 lakh units, and the Swift with over 32 lakh units, it stated.

Compact SUVs Brezza and Fronx also feature among the top ten most sold vehicles in the company's portfolio, the automaker said.

"With car penetration at approximately 33 vehicles per 1,000 people, we know our journey is far from over," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

The company will continue to make every possible effort to bring the joy of mobility to as many people as possible, he added.

The company delivered the iconic Maruti 800 over to the first customer on December 14, 1983.

Maruti Suzuki currently offers over 170 variants across 19 models. PTI MSS HVA