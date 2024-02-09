Maruti Suzuki Ertiga crosses 10 lakh sales mark

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said its Multi-purpose Vehicle (MPV) Ertiga has crossed the 10 lakh sales milestone.

"The Ertiga has redefined the concept of an MPV as a stylish and technologically advanced offering," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The model is a hit across the country in both urban and rural markets, with an impressive 37.5 per cent segment market share, he added.

Besides the domestic market, the auto major also exports the model to over 80 countries. PTI MSS DR