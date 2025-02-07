Maruti Suzuki hands over 60 units of Jimny to ITBP

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has handed over 60 units of its SUV Jimny to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, marking the first-ever induction of the model into the Central Armed Police Force.

These vehicles will be deployed along the border regions of Leh-Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"Maruti Suzuki has a long-standing association with the Armed Forces, providing them with vehicles which they can trust.

"The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy has been a trusted companion for the Armed Forces for decades, and now with the Jimny, we take ahead this legacy to support our soldiers at the frontiers," its Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) operates in some of the most challenging terrains in India, including the high-altitude Himalayan regions with extreme weather conditions and temperatures dropping to as low as minus 45 degrees Celsius in winter. With its proven off-road capabilities, Jimny is well-suited for such extreme conditions, the company said. PTI RKL SHW