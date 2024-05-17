Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 3,000th arena sales outlet in Ludhiana

* Ludhiana: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday inaugurated its 3,000th arena sales outlet here, the company said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, "Through our arena channel, we offer a range of vehicles for our customers across over 2,500 cities." According to him, the company sold close to 12 lakh vehicles in 2023-24, through its arena channel.

**** Sharda University launches e-learning platform to offer online degree programmes * Sharda University on Friday unveiled its e-learning platform Sharda Online, which will offer online degree programmes to aspiring learners.

The platform has been approved by the UGC, the university said in a statement.

Sharda Online will offer undergraduate courses in BBA, BCA, and BA (Hons), and post-graduate programmes like MBA, MCom, and MCA. The first batch is set to start in August.

"With the recent approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to introduce its online degree programs, Sharda University opens new avenues for aspiring learners and working professionals where they easily strike a balance between career and academic life while realising their dreams to scale newer heights," the university said. PTI SUN ANK SGC TRB TRB