Maruti Suzuki inks pact with TN govt to automate driving testing tracks

Chennai, Oct 14 (PTI) Automaker Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the Tamil Nadu government towards automation of driving testing tracks in the state, the government said on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and uniformity in the conduct of driving tests across Tamil Nadu by leveraging advanced technology and automation, thereby contributing to improved road safety standards in the state.

The signing of the agreement comes after Transport Minister S S Sivasankar made an announcement in the Assembly in 2023-24 that the Tamil Nadu government has initiated the automation of driving testing tracks across 20 Regional Transport Offices in the state.

In an official release on Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme has come forward to automate the existing conventional driving testing tracks.

"In the first phase, 10 RTO locations have been identified for automation during the financial year 2025-26," the release said.

The Memorandum of Agreement between the Government of Tamil Nadu and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was signed at the Secretariat in the presence of the transport minister.

Tamil Nadu Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Transport and Road Safety Commissioner R Gajalakshmi, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Vice-President and Head (CSR) Tarun Agarwal, General Manager (Road Safety) R Kalyan Sunder, were among those who were present on the occasion. PTI VIJ VIJ KH