Maruti Suzuki introduces swivel seat option in WagonR

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched WagonR with an option of a swivel seat, a step for promoting inclusive mobility in mass segment cars.

Swivel seats are specially designed to offer greater convenience to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10, that aims to reduce inequality, the car market leader said in a statement.

"Swivel seats will make daily travel more convenient for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. WagonR is among the top ten selling models in India and is ideal to offer this accessibility feature to a wider audience," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated.

WagonR swivel seat kit has undergone safety tests at Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and complies with required safety standards, the company noted.