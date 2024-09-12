Maruti Suzuki launches swift S-CNG model; check prices and mileage

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the S-CNG variant of its popular Swift hatchback, with a focus on fuel efficiency and eco-friendly driving.

The new Swift S-CNG boasts a fuel economy of 32.85 km/kg, positioning it as one of the most fuel-efficient premium hatchbacks in its segment.

The Swift S-CNG is powered by Maruti’s Z-series Dual VVT engine, offering a torque of 101.8 Nm at 2900 rpm, making it well-suited for urban driving.

The car is available in three variants—V, V(O), and Z—all equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Announcing the launch, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer for Marketing and Sales at MSIL, said, “The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights. Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love.”

Safety features in the Swift S-CNG include six airbags, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), and Hill Hold Assist. It also comes with modern conveniences such as automatic climate control, a rear AC vent, wireless charging, and a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system.

The car is priced as follows (ex-showroom):

VXi CNG: ₹8,19,500

VXi (O) CNG: ₹8,46,500

ZXi CNG: ₹9,19,500

Customers can also opt for a subscription plan with a monthly fee starting at ₹21,628, covering registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.