Maruti Suzuki partners with Saraswat Co-operative Bank for vehicle finance

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions for customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Saraswat Bank is a step forward in providing our customers with easy, flexible and personalised financing options that cater to their needs," MSIL Senior Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank Chairman Gautam E Thakur said, "This association will ensure that customers have very competitive terms and best possible services, which shall benefit them immensely." PTI RKL SHW