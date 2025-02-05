Maruti Suzuki partners with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank for vehicle finance

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to offer vehicle finance solutions to its customers.

The memorandum of understanding will enable both Maruti Suzuki and Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to provide customised financial solutions to the customers, the auto major said in a statement.

"This partnership aligns with our objective of providing comprehensive financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our customers," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar said the association will enable the bank to extend its reach and provide tailored financing options. PTI MSS MSS SHW