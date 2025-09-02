Maruti Suzuki production drops 6 pc YoY in August

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India's production declined 6 per cent year-on-year in August as the company adjusted vehicle rollout to market demand, as per a regulatory filing.

The country's largest carmaker rolled out 1,58,202 units from its production sites across the country last month, as compared with 1,68,953 units in August 2024.

The company produced 9,485 units of Alto and S-Presso last month, a dip of 11 per cent as compared to 10,631 units in the year-ago period.

Production of compact models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire and Swift increased to 75,923 units in August as against 73,148 units in the same month last year.

There was no production of Ciaz last month, while the automaker had rolled out 1,651 units of the mid-sized sedan in August last year.

Manufacturing of utility vehicles, like Brezza, Ertiga, and Fronx, witnessed a drop of 15 per cent year-on-year to 58,587 units.

The company had produced 68,560 units in the year-ago period. Eeco production dropped marginally to 11,243 units as against 11,792 in August last year.

Production of Super Carry LCV declined to 2,964 units last month, as against 3,171 units in the same period last year.

On Monday, the automaker reported an 8 per cent year-on-year dip in dispatches of passenger vehicles in the domestic market last month.

In fact, all the leading automakers saw a dip in dispatches to dealers in August amid a dip in demand, with many prospective buyers postponing their purchases, anticipating a reduction in vehicle prices on account of the new GST framework.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.05 per cent up at Rs 14,887 apiece on BSE.