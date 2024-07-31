Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit jumps 47% to Rs 3,650 cr

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported 47 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 3,650 crore for June quarter FY25, riding on the back of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange gains.

The auto major had logged a net profit of Rs 2,485 crore in April-June FY24.

Net sales increased to Rs 33,875 crore in June quarter as compared with Rs 30,845 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

The profit increased on account of cost reduction efforts, favourable commodity prices and foreign exchange gains, it stated.

The country's largest carmaker said it sold 5,21,868 vehicles during the first quarter, up 5 per cent as compared to the same period previous fiscal.

The company said it sold 4,51,308 units in the domestic market in the first quarter, an increase of 4 per cent over the same period of FY24.

Export sales rose 12 per cent to 70,560 units in April-June FY25.

The automaker stated that its board has recommended the appointment of Anjali Bansal and Ireena Vittal as independent directors.

The board also recommended the reappointment of Lira Goswami as an independent director.

Shares of the company ended 2.28 per cent up at Rs 13,167.95 apiece on the BSE.