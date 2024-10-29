Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit dips 18% to Rs 3,102 crore

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,102 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The country's largest carmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 3,786 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations increased to Rs 37,449 crore for the second quarter as against Rs 37,339 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 5.88 per cent down at Rs 10,807.50 apiece on BSE.