Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit up 16% at Rs 3,727 cr; revenue at Rs 38,764 cr

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 16 per cent to Rs 3,727 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 3,207 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations grew to Rs 38,764 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 33,513 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat into the auto major.

The board also approved the reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company for a further period of three years with effect from April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2028.

Shares of the company were trading 0.72 per cent up at Rs 12,210.75 apiece on the BSE.