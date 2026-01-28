Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit up 4 pc at Rs 3,879 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted 4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,879 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The country's largest carmaker reported a net profit of Rs 3,727 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Profit was impacted by a one-time provision of Rs 594 crore on account of the new Labour Codes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 49,904 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 38,764 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading 1.25 per cent down at Rs 15,050 apiece on BSE.