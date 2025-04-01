Maruti Suzuki reports record export of over 3 lakh units in FY25

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it registered record total exports of 3,32,585 units last fiscal, a growth of 17.5 per cent over FY24.

The auto major had exported 2,83,067 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

The company accounted for nearly 43 per cent of the country's total vehicle exports last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Swift and Dzire were the highest exported models in FY2024-25, it added.

The top five markets for the auto major were South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan and Mexico.

"Aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India vision, we attained record exports of 3,32,585 units. This achievement once again cemented our position as India’s number passenger vehicle exporter," MSI MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

"We are humbled that our manufacturing excellence has earned global trust, with Maruti Suzuki contributing nearly 43 per cent of the country's total vehicle exports," he added.

During the year, the company commenced exports of Fronx and Jimny 5-door to Japan and it is heartening that both models have received overwhelming response, Takeuchi said.

This is a testament to India’s growing stature as a global manufacturing hub, he added.

"As announced at Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo, India is the global manufacturing hub of Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV, the e VITARA. In FY2025-26, we will initiate exports of e VITARA to around 100 countries, including Europe and Japan," Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki commenced export of vehicles from India in 1986.

The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

The company, which exports 17 models to about 100 countries, attained 3 million cumulative exports in November 2024.