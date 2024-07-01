Maruti Suzuki India sales rise 12% to 1,79,228 units in June

New Delhi: Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 12 per cent increase in total wholesales to 1,79,228 units in June.

The company had dispatched 1,59,418 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,160 units last month compared to 1,33,027 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 3 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini-segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 9,395 units from 14,054 units in June 2023.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, stood at 64,049 units against 64,471 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 clocked sales of 52,373 units last month compared to 43,404 units a year earlier.

Sales of Eeco were at 10,771 units last month against 9,354 units in June last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,758 units compared to 2,992 units in the year-ago period.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 31,033 units against 19,770 units in the same month of the last year.