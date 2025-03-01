Maruti Suzuki sales rise marginally to 1,99,400 units in February

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a marginal year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,99,400 units in February.

The company sold a total of 1,97,471 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,60,791 units last month as compared with 1,60,271 units in the year-ago month, a marginal year-on-year growth, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 10,226 units as against 14,782 units in same month last year.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 72,942 units as compared to 71,627 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny clocked sales of 65,033 units last month as compared to 61,234 units earlier.

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,493 units last month as against 12,147 units in February 2024, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,710 units as against 3,126 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 25,021 units as compared to 28,927 units in the same month last year.