Maruti Suzuki sales up 2% to 1,84,727 units in Sep

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,84,727 units in September.

The company had sold 1,81,343 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,44,962 units as compared to 1,50,812 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 4 per cent, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, grew to 10,363 units as against 10,351 units in September 2023.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, however, declined to 60,480 units as compared to 68,551 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara and XL6, clocked sales of 61,549 units last month, as compared to 59,272 units earlier, a growth of 4 per cent.

Sales of van Eeco were at 11,908 units last month as against 11,147 units in September 2023, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,099 units as against 2,294 units earlier.

Exports stood at 27,728 units last month as compared with 22,511 units in the same month last year.