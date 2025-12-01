Maruti Suzuki sales up 26 pc YoY in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 2,29,021 units in November.

The auto major sold a total of 1,81,531 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,70,971 units compared to 1,41,312 units in the year-ago month, an increase of 21 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 12,347 units against 9,750 units in November 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, also rose to 72,926 units from 61,373 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 72,498 units last month against 59,003 units earlier.

Sales of Eeco were at 13,200 units last month against 10,589 units in November last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,622 units, over 2,926 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 46,057 units compared with 28,633 units in the same month last year.