Maruti Suzuki sales up 3 pc at 1,89,665 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,89,665 units in September.

The auto major sold a total of 1,84,727 units in the same month last year.

"The GST reform has significantly improved the customer sentiment as reflected in the highest-ever deliveries of 1,65,000 units (first 8 days) during the ongoing Navratri festive period," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,32,820 units compared to 1,44,962 units in the year-ago month, a dip of 8 per cent.

The domestic wholesale figure for the month should be seen in the context of logistical constraints towards the last part of the month, the company said.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined 30 per cent to 7,208 units against 10,363 units in September 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, also rose to 66,882 units from 60,480 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 48,695 units last month over 61,549 units earlier, a decline of 21 per cent.

Sales of van Eeco were at 10,035 units last month against 11,908 units in September last year, while those of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,891 units compared to 3,099 units earlier.

MSI said its exports in September stood at 42,204 units compared with 27,728 units in the same month last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki ended 0.26 per cent down at Rs 15,986.30 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW