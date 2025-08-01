Maruti Suzuki sales up 3% to 1,80,526 units in July, aided by exports

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 1,80,526 units in July, aided by exports.

The auto major sold a total of 1,75,041 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers were at 1,37,776 units compared to 1,37,463 units in the year-ago month, a marginal growth, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 6,822 units against 9,960 units in July 2024.

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, increased to 65,667 units from 58,682 units a year ago.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 52,773 units last month over 56,302 units in July last year.

Sales of van Eeco were at 12,341 units last month against 11,916 units in July last year, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,794 units, over 2,891 units earlier.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 31,745 units compared with 23,985 units in the same month last year.