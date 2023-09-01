Maruti Suzuki shares jump over 3%, hit 52-week high

New Delhi: Shares of Maruti Suzuki India jumped more than 3 per cent in the mid-session trade on Friday after the automobile major reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales in August.

The stock of the company bounced 3.47 per cent to Rs 10,351.30 apiece on the NSE.

The scrip witnessed a similar movement on the BSE, where it rose 3.44 per cent to Rs 10,350.90 per piece.

In the intra-day trade, the shares of the company touched its 52-week high of Rs 10,390 apiece on the BSE and Rs 10,397.95 each on the NSE.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 516.62 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 65,348.03 points, while Nifty was trading 173.15 points or 0.9 per cent up at 19,426.95 points.

On Friday, Maruti Suzuki India reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 1,89,082 units in August.

The auto major's dispatches to dealers last month were 14 per cent higher as compared to 1,65,173 units in August.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,56,114 units as against 1,34,166 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.