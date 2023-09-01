Maruti Suzuki shares settle over 3 pc higher on record monthly sales in Aug

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Shares of Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday raced to a fresh life-time high before settling more than 3 per cent up after the auto major reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales in August on the back of robust sales in the SUV segment.

The stock of the company opened at Rs 10,000 apiece on the BSE, then gained further ground to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 10,390 apiece on the BSE and Rs 10,397.95 each on the NSE.

The stock closed 3.24 per cent up at Rs 10,331.80 on BSE while on NSE, it gained 3.16 per cent to end at Rs 10,320.10 apiece.

On the volume front, 77,000 shares were traded on the BSE, while 11.93 lakh shares were on the NSE, during the day.

Following gains in Maruti Suzuki, BSE Auto Index settled 561.80 points or 1.58 per cent higher at 36,075.13 points on Friday.

Among other auto stocks, TVS Motor Company jumped 2.48 per cent to close at Rs 1,454.60.

Eicher Motors rose 1.87 per cent to settle at Rs 3,399.85, Mahindra and Mahindra climbed 0.98 per cent to end at Rs 1,591.50 and Ashok Leyland gained 0.24 per cent to finish at Rs 184.15 on robust sales in August.

Benchmark BSE Sensex ended 555.75 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 65,387.16 points, while Nifty closed at 19,435.30 points.

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 1,89,082 units in August on the back of robust sales in the SUV segment, zooming past its previous monthly record high of 1,82,448 units reported in October 2020.

The country's largest carmaker became the leading player in the domestic SUV segment in the April-August period on the back of models like Grand Vitara, Brezza and Jimny.

The auto major's overall dispatches to dealers last month were 14 per cent higher as compared to 1,65,173 units in August.

The company previously reported its record monthly sales of 1,82,448 units in October 2020.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,56,114 units as against 1,34,166 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16 per cent. PTI HG HG MR