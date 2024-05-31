Maruti Suzuki ties up with DBS Bank for dealer inventory funding

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has inked a pact with DBS Bank India for dealer inventory funding.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) further enhances comprehensive inventory funding options for over 3,863 Maruti Suzuki sales outlets across the country, the auto major said in a statement.

"This partnership is a step towards providing innovative financial products to Maruti Suzuki's extensive dealer network across the country in line with their growing business needs," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

DBS Bank India Managing Director and Head, Global Transaction Services, SME and Institutional Liability Business Divyesh Dalal said the bank will leverage its leading digital supply chain solutions for SMEs and domestic presence to ensure that Maruti dealers are supported throughout the entire business cycle. PTI MSS DR