Maruti Suzuki ties up with Hero FinCorp for vehicle loans

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has joined hands with Hero FinCorp for vehicle finance.

As per the MoU inked between the entities, the partnership will leverage the automaker's wide-reaching network and Hero FinCorp's tailored financial solutions for new and pre-owned car loans.

"Collaborating with Hero FinCorp builds on our ability to offer innovative, transparent, and attractive financing solutions that address ever-evolving customer needs for car finance," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

With this tie-up, MSI today has over 40 retail finance partners for customers to choose from, giving them a wide array of finance options to suit their varied needs, he added.

"This partnership with Maruti Suzuki takes us a step further towards making car ownership easier, more accessible, and truly hassle-free for every Indian," Hero FinCorp MD & CEO Abhimanyu Munjal said.