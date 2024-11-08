Maruti Suzuki ties up with HSBC India for inventory funding

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has inked a pact with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation India for inventory funding.

The partnership will empower over 4,000 company sales outlets across the country, with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the auto major said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with HSBC India will focus on innovative financing solutions for inventory funding for our dealer partners," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

This strategic alliance will leverage the combined strengths of the automaker and HSBC India to offer comprehensive working capital solutions for dealer partners, he added.

"Our deep understanding of the business dynamics and the evolving needs of dealers coupled with our tailored product offerings will enable us to support dealers through every stage of their business growth," HSBC India Head - Commercial Banking Ajay Sharma said. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL BAL