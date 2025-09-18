Maruti Suzuki to cut prices by Rs 46,400-Rs 1.29 lakh to pass on GST rate cut benefits

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced a reduction in vehicle prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh effective September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The prices of entry-level model S Presso will go down by up to Rs 1,29,600; Alto Kl0 by up to Rs 1,07,600; Celerio by Rs 94,100; Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600 and Ignis by up to Rs 71,300, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Price of premium hatchback Swift is reduced by up to Rs 84,600; Baleno by up to Rs 86,100; Tour S by up Rs 67,200; Dzire by up to Rs 87,700; Fronx by up to Rs 1,12,600; Brezza by up to Rs 1,12,700; Grand Vitara by up to Rs 1.07 lakh; Jimny by up to Rs 51,900; Ertiga by up to Rs 46,400 and XL6 by upto Rs up to 52,000.

Similarly, prices of Invicto will reduce by up to Rs 61,700; Eeco by up to Rs 68,000 and Super Carry LCV by up to Rs 52,100, the company said.

The GST on petrol, CNG and LPG cars with engines up to 1200cc and length not exceeding four metres will be reduced to 18 per cent from the current 28 per cent from September 22. Diesel cars with engines up to 1500cc and within the four-meter length limit will attract 18 per cent GST.