Maruti Suzuki to introduce comprehensive charging infra along with eVitara

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will introduce a comprehensive EV ecosystem, including charging stations and home charging solutions, alongside its first offering in the segment -- eVitara.

The company plans to showcase production-ready eVitara at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The eVitara is a global model manufactured in India for the world, recently unveiled by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Milan, Italy.

"With decades of automotive expertise, we have combined advanced electric technology with a customer-first approach to delivering something truly transformative," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

The company has always believed that to promote EV adoption, it needs to create a holistic ecosystem that simplifies customers' battery electric vehicle ownership journey, he added.

"A critical barrier to the adoption of EVs is the lack of accessible charging. To tackle this issue, we are committed to introducing a reliable and comprehensive EV ecosystem alongside the eVitara," Banerjee said.

This will include home charging solutions as well as a nationwide network of fast chargers available at Maruti Suzuki dealerships and service touch points, he added.

"Our goal is to make EVs accessible, convenient, and appealing to a broader set of customers, and this is exactly what we have set out to achieve with the eVitara," he noted.

Banerjee said the electric SUV seamlessly blends advanced technology with a contemporary design.

Banerjee said the electric SUV seamlessly blends advanced technology with a contemporary design.

Strategically positioned to cater to the evolving market requirements and customer needs, the model will introduce new-age EV performance into the Indian automotive market, he stated.