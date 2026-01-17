Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 35,000 crore for new manufacturing plant in Gujarat: Officials

Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Limited will develop a new plant near Sanand in Ahmedabad district with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore, facilitating potential employment opportunities for 12,000 individuals, the Gujarat government has said.

The country’s largest passenger car manufacturer will establish the plant at Khoraj GIDC, an official release said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday handed over an “investment letter” to Maruti Suzuki Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi in Gandhinagar for this plant.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited will establish a new vehicle manufacturing plant at Khoraj on 1,750 acres of land made available by GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation), with an investment of Rs 35,000 crore,” it said.

This new Maruti plant will generate potential employment opportunities for over 12,000 persons, the release said.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, along with Maruti Suzuki’s Whole Time Director and Executive Committee Member Sunil Kakkar, were also present at the event.

This is not merely a new automobile manufacturing facility, but also an important step towards further strengthening the country’s largest and most competitive automobile manufacturing corridor, the release quoted CM Patel as saying.

CM Patel highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India-Gujarat-Japan relations have remained strong. He emphasised that the government will continue its efforts to uphold the assurance given by Suzuki’s CEO during his visit to Japan.

He added that under PM Modi’s leadership, Gujarat has become a policy-driven state through sustainable policymaking. In addition, Gujarat has also earned a reputation for robust infrastructure and a development approach aligned with the needs of industries, the release said.

Since the inception of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, a global business event, Japan has remained both a partner country and a key partner in development, Deputy CM Sanghavi said.

When Maruti Suzuki Motors first came to Gujarat for investment, the state extended proactive support and cooperation, which will continue in the same spirit, he said.

An MoU (memorandum of understanding) was signed between the Gujarat government and Maruti Suzuki India Limited during the Vibrant Summit 2024 for the construction of this new vehicle facility.

PM Modi had invited Suzuki Motors to invest in Gujarat in 2012, following which the carmaker’s first plant in the state came up at Hansalpur, the release said.

The Hansalpur plant currently produces 7.5 lakh cars per year, and a plan has been made to increase this by 2.5 lakh cars to reach a production of 10 lakh units per year by the 2026-27 financial year, it added. PTI KVM PD NR