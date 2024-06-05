Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 450 cr in renewable energy initiative

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 450 crore over a span of three years towards commissioning renewable energy projects linked to solar power and biogas.

In FY24, the company invested Rs 120.8 crore in the vertical.

The company will increase this investment around four-fold to Rs 450 crore spread over three years starting FY25, it said in a statement.

"As we ramp up our production capacity from around 2 million to 4 million by 2030-31, we are also accelerating our efforts to increase the share of sustainable and renewable energy sources across our operations," Maruti Suzuki Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Just as the company is bringing multiple technologies in products, it would also focus on multiple renewable energy sources to make the operations greener, he added.

The company said it has commenced a pilot biogas plant at its Manesar facility in FY25, harnessing the untapped potential of in-house food waste. The plant is designed to produce 0.2 tonne of biogas daily. The anticipated output is about 1 lakh standard cubic meters of biogas in FY25.

It will offset around 190 tonne of CO2 per annum.

The company also expanded its solar capacity to 43.2 MW in FY24. It is on track to add 15 MW solar capacity to its Manesar plant and 20 MW to the upcoming Kharkhoda plant over the next two years, it stated.

This will boost the total solar capacity to 78.2 MW by FY26.