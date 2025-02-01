Maruti Suzuki vehicle dispatches grow 6% to 2,12,251 units in January

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said dispatches from factories rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 2,12,251 units in January.

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched a total of 1,99,364 units in January 2024.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,73,599 units last month against 1,66,802 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.07 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of Alto and S-Presso declined to 14,247 units last month compared to 15,849 units during the corresponding month of the preceding year.

Compact car dispatches, including models like Baleno and Swift, rose to 82,241 units last month from 76,533 vehicles in January 2024.

Utility vehicle sales grew to 65,093 units last month over 62,038 units in the year-ago period.

Exports grew to 27,100 units last month against 23,921 units a year ago.