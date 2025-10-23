New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its compact SUV Jimny 5-door has crossed cumulative exports of 1 lakh units from India.

Export of the Jimny 5-door had started in 2023, shortly after its India debut, to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia, the company said in a statement.

In Japan, where it is exported as 'Jimny Nomade', since January 2025, the model crossed 50,000 orders within days of introduction, it added.

The company said its overall export volumes have been growing year-on-year, crossing 3.32 lakh units in 2024-25 as compared to 2.83 lakh units in 2023-24.

"The Jimny has over half a century of heritage, globally. Jimny 5-door crossing the 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki," company Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said the Jimny, along with 16 other models are exported by Maruti Suzuki and the year-on-year rise highlights India's rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.