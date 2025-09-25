Maruti Suzuki's premium UV INVICTO gets Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its premium strong hybrid utility vehicle INVICTO has secured 5-star safety rating in the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP).

The achievement strengthens the company's 5-star Bharat NCAP portfolio alongside the all-new Dzire and VICTORIS, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

"Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki's product philosophy... Bharat NCAP has ushered world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said the company offers six airbags as standard in 15 models across 157 variants.

"Through initiatives like the NEXA Safety Shield and ARENA Safety Shield, we have standardised advanced safety features across our vehicle range, combining it with comfort and innovation for our valued customers," Takeuchi said. PTI RKL DRR