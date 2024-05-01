Maruti Suzuki's total sales increase 5 pc to 1,68,089 units in April

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Automaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 4.7 per cent increase in total sales at 1,68,089 units in April.

Advertisment

The company had dispatched a total of 1,60,529 units to its dealers in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were 1,37,952 units compared to 1,37,320 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 11,519 units as against 14,110 units in April 2023.

Advertisment

Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, also fell to 56,953 units last month over 74,935 units in the year-ago month.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6, clocked sales of 56,553 units last month from 36,754 units earlier.

Sales of vans were 12,060 units in April as against 10,504 units a year ago, while that of light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 2,496 units from 2,199 units in April 2023.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 22,160 units compared to 16,971 units in the same month last year. PTI MSS SHW