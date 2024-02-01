Maruti Suzuki's total vehicle sales rise 5% at 1,99,364 units in January

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 5 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the highest-ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, as per the statement.

The total domestic sales grew 13 per cent at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago, it said.

MSI also sold 23,921 vehicles in the overseas markets in the previous month, as per the statement.

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales in the previous month were recorded at 1,66,802 units, growing 13.20 per cent over 1,47,348 vehicles sold in January 2023, the company said.