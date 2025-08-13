Maruti ties up with PNB to offer enhanced inventory funding solutions for dealers

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has inked an initial pact with Punjab National Bank to offer enhanced inventory funding solutions for its dealer network across the country.

Maruti Suzuki and Punjab National Bank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect.

The collaboration aims to streamline and strengthen the financial ecosystem for the company's dealers by providing customised inventory funding for working capital requirements, the auto major said in a statement.

"Our dealer partners are integral to our success. This partnership with Punjab National Bank is a step forward in ensuring they have robust financial support to meet growing market demands," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Partho Banerjee said.

The tie-up will empower dealers with improved liquidity, faster turnaround times, and simplified processes, enabling them to manage their operations more efficiently, Punjab National Bank (PNB) MD & CEO Ashok Chandra said. PTI MSS DRR