Maruti ties up with Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank for vehicle finance

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank for vehicle financing partnership for customers.

Aimed at providing retail financing solutions for new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicles, this collaboration is set to enhance the accessibility and affordability of Maruti Suzuki vehicles, the auto major said in a statement.

"By expanding our reach through this strategic alliance, we aim to empower buyers with competitive, customer-friendly financing solutions that enhance the overall purchase experience," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said.

The collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank will leverage the growing customer base of the bank to benefit diverse Maruti Suzuki customer profiles and offer them a range of comprehensive financing solutions, the company stated.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Banerjee and Yadav S Thakur, Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank, along with other senior officials from both organisations. PTI MSS ANU ANU