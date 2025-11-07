MAS Financial Q2 profit rises 18 pc to Rs 91.4 cr

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) MAS Financial Services on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) has risen by nearly 18 per cent to Rs 91.43 crore in the September quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year ago period.

The financial services company had reported a PAT of Rs 77.62 crore in the September quarter of FY25.

Total income rose to Rs 482.33 crore in the second quarter of FY26 from Rs 385.19 crore in the same quarter of the last year, a company statement said.

Consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose by over 18 per cent to Rs 13,821.14 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2025 from Rs 11,681.18 crore in the quarter ended 30th September 2024.

The consolidated disbursement was Rs 3,259.15 crores during the quarter ended 30th September 2025.

"The performance of the company as demonstrated over three decades was consistent and robust demonstrating our capabilities of navigating through tough cycles successfully.

"Going forward we are confident to maintain a strong growth momentum backed by very strong enablers," Kamlesh Gandhi - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MAS Financial said.