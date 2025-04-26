Mascot Infra to develop 385-acre industrial city in Ahmedabad district

Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Real estate and industrial park developer Mascot Infrastructure will develop an integrated industrial township over 385 acres at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district, a statement said on Saturday.

The township project, Mascot Industrial City, is located near the renowned auto cluster of Vithalapur and is also connected to major infrastructure developments including the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Dholera SIR, GIFT City and Sanand GIDC, Mascot Infra said in the statement.

The township is poised to emerge as an industrial and logistics hub in one of the fastest-growing manufacturing regions in the country, Mascot Infrastructure Managing Director Sanjay Patel said. The realty developer had signed an MoU with the Gujarat government for the project at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The township has been planned with industrial, residential, and commercial zones, offering industrial plots, plug & play factory sheds, and warehouses to residential apartments, and other infrastructure like hotels, school and food plaza, Patel said.

City-based Mascot Infra has developed five industrial and logistics parks across Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat. PTI MR MR