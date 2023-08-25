Massive fan of digital infra India has built: Adobe CEO at B20 Summit

New Delhi: Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen on Friday said he is a "massive fan" of the digital infrastructure that India has created.

Narayen lauded India for its infrastructure, skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.

"I am a massive fan of digital infrastructure that India has built...it is infrastructure, it is skills, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship," Narayen told PTI.

He was speaking on the sidelines of B20 Summit India 2023, which has seen global CEOs and corporate honchos converging in the capital for one of the biggest business gatherings this year.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community.

Earlier, while speaking at a session on 'AI for Business and Societies: Opportunities and Regulations', Narayen said that with 46 per cent of worldwide digital payments, a billion people with Aadhaar cards and 850 million smartphone and internet users, India presents a massive opportunity to be at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence.