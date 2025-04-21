Massive fire breaks out at abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Rajrappa

Ramgarh: A massive fire broke out at an abandoned coal mine in Rajrappa in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, enveloping the area in thick black smoke, officials said on Monday.

Locals claimed that the toxic smoke could affect nearly 10,000 people living in the area. They blamed the local administration and the Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) for the situation, alleging no cognisance was taken of their complaints when a minor fire was spotted underground a few days back.

Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar said a team has been sent to the spot to douse the blaze.

He said directions have been issued to fight the fire on a war footing so that the blaze can be arrested before it reaches the densely populated Bhuchungdih village in Chitarpur block.

"We are monitoring the fire. Our officers are consulting mining experts of the CCL to find a solution to douse the blaze," he added.

Raju Mahto, a resident of Bhuchungdih village, said that if the fire is not doused immediately, villagers will have to flee their homes.

He said that around 10,000 people live in the village.

Another villager, Jeevan Mahto, said the fire at present is just 500 metres away from the village.

He said the villagers had spotted an underground fire a few days back and alerted local officials and the CCL.

"But, no one took cognisance of it," he alleged.

CCL General Manager of Rajrappa area, Kalyanji Prasad said, "We have initially taken steps to minimise the flames by filling soil and sand. If it cannot be controlled, we will try to find another way."