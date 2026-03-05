Mastek subsidiary bags 85 mn pound engineering contract from UK Home Office

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Digital engineering and cloud transformation solutions provider Mastek on Thursday said its UK-based subsidiary has secured a framework engineering contract worth about 85 million pound (nearly Rs 1,038 crore) from the UK Home Office.

The contract, awarded to Mastek (UK) Ltd, delivers the UK Home Office's Migration & Borders Technology Portfolio, according to a regulatory filing.

Under the agreement, Mastek will deploy specialist engineering teams to support, maintain, and enhance 'ATLAS'—the Home Office’s flagship platform that manages visa and study routes, asylum casework, border force operations, and immigration enforcement.

"By embedding automation, AI, fraud reduction techniques, and platform modernisation, we continue to deliver and operate secure, compliant, and resilient services at the national scale," said Abhishek Singhh, President UK & Europe, Mastek.

The project aims to make the ATLAS platform’s common components more scalable and resilient using AI-driven engineering accelerators.

Mastek noted that it expects significant growth from this contract as the department plans to deliver various complex policies through the Atlas system over the coming years.

Mastek currently has a presence in over 40 countries with a workforce of nearly 5,000 employees. The company partners with firms like Oracle, Salesforce, Microsoft, AWS, Snowflake, and Databricks, serving the public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher education, and financial services.

Mastek’s shares were trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 1,626.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday following the deal announcement. PTI ANK ANK DR DR